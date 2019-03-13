Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Lynn Hoak, wife of Steelers coach devoted life to family | TribLIVE.com
Lynn Hoak, wife of Steelers coach devoted life to family

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 10:26 p.m

While her husband was on the road as the running backs coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lynn Hoak dedicated herself to her children.

“She was always centered around the house and the family,” said her daughter Kelly Shuster.

She would ferry them to dance lessons, skating lessons and other activities, while still finding time for her own friends and interests.

And, of course, she attended almost every Steelers home game.

“She was great, she raised all of us, and she did a wonderful job,” said her son, Rich Hoak.

Lynn Foster Hoak, 75, of Greensburg died Saturday, March 9, 2019.

She was born in Linn, Ore., to the late William R. and Miriam Watt Foster. The Fosters were a military family, stationed in Oregon, and moved back to their hometown of Greensburg soon after Lynn was born.

She was a cheerleader in high school, where she developed her love of football.

She met her husband, Richard “Dick” Hoak, at a popular Greensburg cafe in 1963, when he was a running back for the Steelers and she was a secretary at Westinghouse.

“She was just a good person all the way around,” Dick Hoak said.

They were married 54 years and traveled the world together.

“We got to go a lot of places, see a lot of things and do a lot of things,” Dick Hoak said.

She enjoyed visiting neighborhood friends for “gab sessions,” bowling, cooking, baking and crocheting. She crocheted blankets for all her children and grandchildren.

“She was just a really kind, generous and loving lady,” said her daughter Katie McMillen. “Growing up, she did everything she could for us.”

In the later years of her life, she fought numerous illnesses.

“She battled all the way,” her husband said.

She had a beloved dog named Tiki and “spoiled her rotten,” according to Shuster.

She enjoyed shopping and dressed beautifully, Shuster said.

She loved spending time with her seven grandchildren.

Lynn is survived her husband Richard “Dick” Hoak; children Kelly Shuster and husband Bob, of Camp Hill, Pa., Katie McMillen and husband Kevin, of Murrysville, and Rich Hoak and wife Andrea, of Greensburg; and seven grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass was celebrated Wednesday morning at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg, and she was buried in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

Kepple-Graft funeral home handled the arrangements.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

