Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Greensburg man loved dancing | TribLIVE.com
Obituary Stories

South Greensburg man loved dancing

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, March 4, 2019 1:30 a.m
826584_web1_gtr-Rossiobit-030419
Submitted
Frank J. Rossi

27 minutes ago

Frank J. Rossi of South Greensburg enjoyed ballroom dancing so much, and was so good at it, that he was an instructor at an Arthur Murray dance studio in the 1950s in Pittsburgh.

“He loved to dance. He was still dancing up until the last few years,” said his son, Rocco A. Rossi Sr. of New Stanton. Until recently, he would go dancing three days a week and even outlived a few of his dancing partners, Rossi said.

Mr. Rossi, 83, of South Greensburg died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in his home.

He was born March 13, 1935, in Greensburg, a son of the late Rocco D. and Caroline Palmaverde Rossi.

He grew up in Carbon and was a graduate of Greensburg High School, where he learned the skills he would use as a draftsman later in life.

As a young man, he earned money by carrying block for Greensburg Concrete Block for 25 cents an hour, Rossi said. He also sold shoes for his brother-in-law, Jack Spotts, at Spotts’ Kinney Shoe Store in the Greensburg area, Rossi said.

Using the drafting skills he learned in high school, he worked for Westinghouse Electric’s Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in West Mifflin.

He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg, and was a life member of the Roosevelt Club, Hempfield.

In his younger days, he enjoyed going to the family’s hunting cabin, Rossi said.

For much of his life, he was an avid bowler, playing in leagues at Hillview Bowling Lanes, Hempfield.

Mr. Rossi had an ability to accept other people, regardless of their station in life.

“He loved everybody. It was unreal. He held nothing against anybody,” Rossi said.

He loved to be around people and just “needed to laugh,” Ross said.

“He was a special person to a lot of people,” Rossi said of his father.

Mr. Rossi was preceded in death by his wives, Lois Jane (Emerick) Rossi and Josephine (Fiorina) Rossi.

In addition to Rocco, he also is survived by three other sons, Frank J. Rossi of Irwin, Victor A. Rossi Sr., of Beaver County and Nicholas F. Rossi of Mt. Pleasant; one daughter, and Dianna M. Rossi Barnes of New Stanton; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister and one brother.

Friends and family were received at the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service was held Sunday and interment was in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Obituaries
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.