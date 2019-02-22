Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sutersville woman remembered for love of family | TribLIVE.com
Obituary Stories

Sutersville woman remembered for love of family

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Friday, February 22, 2019
Yolanda Orsini obituary

Yolanda Orsini would do anything for her family, even if it meant dropping out of school while in eighth grade.

The oldest of six kids, Orsini dropped out to help her mother cook, clean and take care of her brothers and sisters while her mom worked cleaning other people’s houses.

“Things were tough back then,” her brother Ramo Fontanesi said.

Ms. Yolanda Orsini, of Sutersville, died Feb. 19, 2019. She was 100.

Born in Elizabeth Township on Nov. 25, 1918, she was the daughter of the late August and Marietta Fontanesi.

Focusing her life on taking care of her family, Ms. Orsini married Albino Orsini before she was 20. Together, the couple had two sons, Gary Orsini and Albino Orsini Jr.

To support her family, Ms. Orsini followed in her mother’s footsteps and helped people clean their homes.

But her hard work and dedication to her family didn’t stop her from enjoying life.

In her free time, Ms. Orsini enjoyed golfing, making ceramics, traveling to Las Vegas and taking a cruise with a close group of friends.

She often spent time with her brother and his wife Donna, who would take her out for breakfast or dinner, and traveled with her to Ohio for golf trips.

“She would do anything, give them money if she had to,” Fontanesi said. “I’m going to miss her a lot.”

She was preceded in death by her husband and son Albino Orsini Jr.

In addition to Fontanesi and his wife, Ms. Orsini is survived by son Gary Orsini, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

Friends were received at the J. William McCauley Jr. Funeral Home in West Newton Friday. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, 901 Vine St. Interment will follow at West Newton Cemetery.

Condolences can be left at mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

