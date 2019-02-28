Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Youngstown native remembered for passion, love for life | TribLIVE.com
Obituary Stories

Youngstown native remembered for passion, love for life

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Thursday, February 28, 2019 5:32 p.m
815740_web1_gtr-SmithObit72-010319

26 minutes ago

Helene Smith would be ready to travel at the drop of a hat.

“She’d pack up, let’s go,” her husband Wayne Smith Jr. said. “I would have a tough time keeping up with her.”

But her passion for traveling and meeting new people lead Mrs. Smith to write and publish more than 50 books, along with scripts and plays, her husband said, researching topics that interested her, like Native American reservations.

Mrs. Smith found joy in life, doing things she loved like playing music, researching, learning history, gardening and collecting shells, daughters Laurel and Cheryl Smith said.

“She did everything,” Laurel Smith said. “She was pretty independent.”

Mrs. Helene C. Smith, formerly of Greensburg, died Feb. 24, 2019, in Kingsland, Ga., where she lived with her husband. She was 84.

Born in Youngstown on Feb. 6, 1935, she was the daughter of late John and Francis Snyder.

Attending Mercyhurst University, Ms. Smith graduated with an arts degree, a subject she didn’t pick until her senior year. Three days after graduation, she and Wayne Smith were married.

Wayne Smith remembers the day he met his future wife — she was a senior in high school and he was a freshman in college. Pulling up to pick her up for her date, she stepped out in a fire engine red dress, an image her husband will never forget.

“I started to date her from that day on, and I never quit,” he said.

Together they had five kids and, eventually, three grandkids.

“We never had a lack of being entertained,” Laurel Smith said.

She and her sister, Cheryl, recalled the hats their mom would design and wear and the costume parties they would have after raiding their mom’s closet.

But Mrs. Smith also focused on educating her children by taking them to museums and introducing them to cultural events, teaching them to be independent.

“It was a lot of fun,” Mr. Smith said.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by sons Michael and Gregory Smith.

In addition to her husband and two daughters, she is survived by daughter Jennifer Smith and three grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Obituaries
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.