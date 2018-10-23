New 2019 vehicles get power, efficiency updates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Now that 2018 is coming to a close, it is a good time to start looking toward the future. It's also the perfect time to purchase a new vehicle, as the 2019 models are finding their way onto dealership lots.

This car-buying season is an exciting time to shop around, compare makes and models, and make a decision that will be best for you and your family.

These days, vehicle shopping is all about power and space, mixing the optimal size with the newest technology. Whether you're looking for something to haul your groceries, your family or your camping equipment for a weekend getaway, you'll be able to find wheels that fit your lifestyle.

As with every year, there are some notable selections in the 2019 models.

Ram 1500

Some of the key features on the 2019 Ram 1500 include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection and lane departure warning. These are amenities that can help guide the driver while maneuvering the larger and higher-capacity truck.

“The most exciting things for the 2019s are the new technology and safety features,” said Paul Schimizzi, president of Hillview Motors in Greensburg.

The two- or four-door pickup has increased its payload capability by around 500 pounds and its towing capability from 10,620 pounds to 12,750 pounds. That means marrying a hauling work ethic with brand-new software and features.

The Ram 1500 also has undergone a drastic exterior redesign to make the truck more aerodynamic.

The inside and the outside of this truck are brand new and optimized for safety and utility. Whether on back roads or city streets, the 2019 Ram 1500 will fit right in.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado

The 2019 Chevy Silverado is bigger and better than ever in its newest model. The fuel economy is better — up to 23 highway miles per gallon. A new four-cylinder engine also has been added to the mix for the new model. Chevy boasts that the 2019 short-bed Silverado has best-in-class cargo capacities.

“The all-new 2019 Silverado, completely redesigned, is a huge success in the Pittsburgh truck market,” said Randy Querriera, Internet sales manager for Nick Chevrolet in Tarentum. “Everything about the truck has been improved.”

There are many options for customization, with a lighter truck for any need.

Both rear- and four-wheel-drive models are available and can be purchased in regular, extended-length double-cab and four-door crew-cab body styles.

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Power and maneuverability are key features in the 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

“Generally, there's more concentration on larger cars, power and utility for the new cars,” said John Eberlein, a sales manager with C. Harper Auto Group , which has locations in Connelleville and Belle Vernon.

The features of the 2019 Cherokee come as great improvements. Especially in Southwestern Pennsylvania, where unpredictable weather and variable terrain can make maneuvering larger cars and SUVs seem like a challenge.

With the new option of a 270-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, this four-door sport-utility vehicle can be more powerful than ever.

Its available four-wheel-drive system comes with Active Driver Lock, which allows for better traction when navigating steep grades and loose, rocky roads.

The range of content choices means, if you're looking for an SUV, there's a Cherokee for everyone.

www.hillviewmotors.com

www.nickchevrolet.com

www.charper.com

www.victorydelmont.com

www.hillcrestvwpa.com

www.krebscjd.com