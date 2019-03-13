Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
7 file papers to run for 2 Pennsylvania Superior Court seats | TribLIVE.com
Politics/Election

7 file papers to run for 2 Pennsylvania Superior Court seats

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 9:56 p.m
879085_web1_web-courts11

About an hour ago

HARRISBURG — Four Democrats and three Republicans have filed petitions to get on primary ballots for a seat on Pennsylvania’s mid-level appellate court that handles civil and criminal appeals from county courts.

Filings were due Tuesday for the May 21 primary for two open Superior Court seats.

Democrats filing include Philadelphia Judge Daniel McCaffery and lawyers Amanda Green-Hawkins of Pittsburgh and Beth Tarasi and Ryan James of Allegheny County.

Republicans filing are Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck, Chester County prosecutor Megan King and Rebecca Warren, the former Montour County district attorney.

Next Tuesday is the deadline to challenge a candidate’s petitions.

Peck and King are endorsed by the state Republican Party. Warren ran unsuccessfully for state Supreme Court in 2015. McCaffery is the brother of former state Supreme Court Justice Seamus McCaffery.

