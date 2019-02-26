Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Authorities: Mom, daughter charged in deaths of 5 relatives
Pennsylvania

Authorities: Mom, daughter charged in deaths of 5 relatives

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 7:02 a.m

About an hour ago

MORRISVILLE, Pa. — A woman and her teenage daughter are facing homicide charges in the deaths of five relatives, including three children, inside an apartment in suburban Philadelphia, according to authorities.

Philly.com reports that Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub said Shana S. Decree, 45, and Dominique Decree, 19, will be charged with five counts of homicide and one count each of conspiracy in the deaths.

The victims include Shana Decree’s children, Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13, both of Morrisville; as well as Shana Decree’s sister Jamilla Campbell, 45, of Trenton, and Campbell’s 9-year-old twin daughters Imani and Erika Allen. Weintraub said that authorities are looking for Campbell’s 17-year-old son Joshua. He stressed that the teen is not a suspect in the slayings and that they just want to “ensure his safety.”

“I wanted to make sure everybody knew that the people who committed these atrocious acts are now in custody and (will) be made to pay for their crimes,” Weintraub said at the scene late Monday night.

The bodies were found about 4 p.m. Monday after police went to check on the welfare of residents at a unit in the Robert Morris Apartments in Morrisville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Philadelphia.

Weintraub said the causes of death remain under investigation and that it was premature to discuss a motive.


Categories: News | Pennsylvania | Top Stories
