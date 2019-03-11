Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Casey, Toomey launch federal judicial search
Pennsylvania

Casey, Toomey launch federal judicial search

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Monday, March 11, 2019 1:56 p.m
865791_web1_WEB-pittsburgh-federal-court-building
United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania

About an hour ago

With three nominees to vacancies on the federal bench in the Western District of Pennsylvania pending, Sens. Patrick Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley and Bob Casey, D-Scranton, on Monday began soliciting applications from those interested in filling additional federal judicial vacancies in the district.

The announcement came a week after President Donald Trump nominated Robert Colville and Stephanie Haines to fill two existing judicial vacancies on the bench in Pittsburgh and Johnstown.

Casey and Toomey, who have filled 18 consensus appointments to the federal bench since 2011, applauded the most recent nominations and asked the Senate to move quickly on a vote.

The senators appointed Heather Heidelbaugh, a partner at Leech Tishman, and Mike Adams, chief counsel at the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, to co-chair an advisory panel to screen applicants for new federal judicial appointments in Western Pennsylvania.

Applications are available here.

Applications must be sent to both judicial_nominations@casey.senate.gov and judgeappWDPA@toomey.senate.gov by 5 p.m. Monday, March 18.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: News | Pennsylvania
