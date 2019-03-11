Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Dallastown toddler nearly died, OD’ed on father’s fentanyl, police say | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

Dallastown toddler nearly died, OD’ed on father’s fentanyl, police say

The York Dispatch
The York Dispatch | Monday, March 11, 2019 1:17 p.m
865692_web1_web-policelights

16 minutes ago

A Dallastown man whose toddler nearly died of a fentanyl overdose more than two years ago is now locked up, accused of child endangerment for allegedly leaving the deadly opioid within reach of his two young children.

The concentration of fentanyl in the 14-month-old girl’s system was higher than a standard lethal dose, according to charging documents filed by police.

“The death of (the toddler) would have been certain if (she) had not received the medical attention and care that she had received,” documents state.

Justin Allen Ennis, 32, remains in York County Prison on $50,000 bail, charged with two counts of child endangerment, both graded as felonies.

York Area Regional Police said the toddler overdosed the day after Christmas 2017 as she was playing on the floor with Christmas toys.

Officer Michael Zinn Jr. filed charges against Ennis on Jan. 25, 2018, according to charging documents, which indicate Ennis remained on the lam until being arraigned on those charges March 8.

According to charging documents, an ambulance crew and police were dispatched to Ennis’ home just before 7 p.m. Dec. 26, 2017, after Ennis called 911.

Frantic 911 call: During the 911 call, Ennis described his daughter “as dying and being ‘gone,’” Zinn wrote in charging documents.

The toddler and her 6-year-old brother were playing with toys in the living room of their home when she went to her mother and collapsed, police said.

The girl lost consciousness and had difficulty breathing, according to documents.

Ennis told police he had fentanyl capsules inside a cigarette pack that was in his jacket pocket, and said he left his jacket on the floor, documents allege.

He believed his daughter “must have gotten the capsules from the cigarette pack and ingested them, because he could not find the capsules,” Zinn wrote. “Justin Ennis stated he almost killed (his daughter).”

The child’s mother also said she believed her daughter was going to die, charging documents state.

The little girl was rushed to York Hospital but then transferred to Hershey Medical Center for additional medical care, police said.

Police said Ennis failed to take proper precautions to keep the deadly opioid out of reach of his children.

It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21, according to court records.

Categories: News | Pennsylvania
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.