Democrats claim wins in Pennsylvania House special elections | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

Democrats claim wins in Pennsylvania House special elections

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 8:46 p.m

About an hour ago

HARRISBURG — Democrats are claiming victory in special elections to fill two vacant Pennsylvania state House seats.

Movita Johnson-Harrell claimed victory Tuesday night in the election to a west Philadelphia seat, while Bridget Malloy Kosierowski claimed victory in a Scranton-area district.

Both seats were occupied most recently by Democrats: Lackawanna County Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich and Philadelphia Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown.

Kavulich died in office in October, but his name was still on the ballot unopposed and he was re-elected in the November election. Lowery Brown resigned after being sentenced to probation in November for a bribery conviction. The two-year terms end in January 2021.

Republicans still hold the state House majority with 110 members. Democrats now have 93 seats.

Categories: News | Pennsylvania
