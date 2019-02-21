Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Edinboro joins Clarion with pet-friendly dorms | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

Edinboro joins Clarion with pet-friendly dorms

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Thursday, February 21, 2019 4:03 p.m
Submitted photo
Cats are among animals welcome in Edinboro pet-friendly dorms.

Two is company, but it takes three to make a trend.

Earlier this week the Trib reported that Clarion University decided to open a pet-friendly dorm this fall. Now Edinboro, another of Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities is following suit.

Can the other 12 universities be far behind?

“Dogs, cats and other furry friends such as rabbits, hamsters and guinea pigs will be permitted to reside on campus in this new community, which will have green space dedicated for outdoor activity,” the press release from Edinboro read.

No word on what constitutes “dedicated outdoor activity,” or guidelines for litter boxes and pooper scoopers.

University officials said reptiles and fowl are not permitted. So, please plan on leaving your boa constrictors at home.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

