Friday’s $2.4 million Cash 5 jackpot is largest in game’s history | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

Friday’s $2.4 million Cash 5 jackpot is largest in game’s history

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, March 8, 2019 1:03 p.m
Friday’s Cash 5 jackpot of $2.4 million is largest top prize offered in the game’s nearly 27 year history.

“It’s very exciting that the Cash 5 jackpot has set a new all-time record,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in a statement.

Cash 5 is the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game. The televised drawing is conducted at 6:59 p.m., seven nights a week.

The previous record for the all-time high Cash 5 jackpot was tied Thursday, when the jackpot hit $2 million. There was no jackpot-winning ticket sold for the Thursday drawing, which led to the jackpot rolling to a new high.

Thursday’s jackpot tied the previous record set on Jan. 17, 2017. Three winning tickets shared the $2 million jackpot from that 2017 drawing.

The Cash 5 jackpot has been growing since the last jackpot win on Feb. 22, when a $500,000 jackpot was won by one ticket sold in Beaver County.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Pennsylvania
