Grants up to $20,000 available for programs that discourage unsafe drinking

There isn’t much time left to apply for grants of up to $20,000 to discourage and reduce underage and dangerous drinking.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board on Thursday sent out a reminder that applications for the grants are due by noon March 15.

The PLCB awarded about $1 million in alcohol education grants during the last grant cycle, a PLCB statement said. Some initiatives funded in previous years include increased police patrols targeting underage drinking, enhanced law enforcement initiatives and peer education and training programs.

School districts and institutions of higher education including technical, trade, and post-secondary establishments, community organizations, municipal police departments, municipal officials and or representatives, and nonprofit and for-profit organizations are eligible to apply.

Applications are limited to one per organization. They will be received and evaluated by the PLCB’s Bureau of Alcohol Education.

The grant cycle is from July 2019 through June 2020.

