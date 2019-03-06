Lehigh University bans hard liquor from on-campus housing

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

BETHLEHEM — Lehigh University in Pennsylvania has announced a ban on hard liquor from on-campus housing as part of a crackdown on fraternities and sororities.

University officials announced the ban Tuesday as part of its 10-point “plan for Greek excellence.”

Other points on the plan include requiring live-in graduate assistants at all fraternity and sorority houses, and the university hosting a student-run summit on Greek life to “demonstrate excellence and innovation.”

“Recent and local national events that have highlighted incidents of hazing, alcohol abuse and other negative behaviors that threaten the safety and well-being of both members and non-members,” the email states. “We strongly believe our chapters — and our students — are capable of so much more.”

The plan comes after several fraternities and sororities were placed on probation or otherwise sanctioned for hazing violations. There are 25 Greek life organizations on campus.

University Vice Provost for Student Affairs Ricardo Hall tells The (Allentown) Morning Call that some parts of the plan will start in the fall semester, while other parts will take two years to implement.

In an email, Hall said reactions about the plan were still coming.

“I’d say there is a general acknowledgement among the entire community that we cannot proceed on our own current course and there is some room for improvement,” Hall said.

Lehigh has more than 5,000 students and an active Greek life. It’s the only area school with a hazing investigation underway.