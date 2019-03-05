Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Live Bear cam debuts in Pennsylvania | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

Live Bear cam debuts in Pennsylvania

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 5:18 p.m
Courtesy Pennsylvania Game Commission/HD on Tap
A mother black bear and her cubs have a den under a porch in Monroe County. The Pennsylvania Game Commission set up a live webcam for viewing. Game commission officials say the view will get better as the bears get more active later this month.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission flipped the switch Monday on a new live web cam in a bear den under a porch in Monroe County.

In the den are a sow and an undetermined number of cubs. The agency can’t confirm how many cubs are in the den as the cam view currently is mostly of the mother’s back. The mother bear will groom and nurse the cubs several times a day, according to PGC.

Typically, cubs are born in mid-January and emerge from their dens in the first week of April, according to PGC. During hibernation, bears are alert and active but don’t leave the den or eat or drink.

“As we move through March, the cubs will become more visible and active,” the PGC said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

