Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Man gets life in murder of man killed in front of daughter | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

Man gets life in murder of man killed in front of daughter

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 8:21 a.m
836234_web1_web-courts11

20 minutes ago

ALLENTOWN — A Pennsylvania man has been convicted of fatally shooting another man during a home invasion robbery as the victim’s young daughter looked on.

A Lehigh County jury found Waldemar Rivera guilty of murder, burglary, robbery and conspiracy in the August 2017 slaying of 39-year-old Jermaine Taylor. The 22-year-old Allentown man was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 to 20 years.

Authorities say Rivera and another man entered the residence through a third-floor window, then let two other suspects in through the front door so they could all rob Taylor of money and drugs.

Taylor pulled his own handgun from a safe and fired a shot. Authorities say Rivera shot back, hitting Taylor four times.

Rivera admitted taking part in the robbery but denied firing the gun.

Taylor’s daughter was in the room when the shooting occurred. She wasn’t hurt.

Categories: News | Pennsylvania
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.