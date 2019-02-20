Nature’s Path Foods recalls some cereals containing gluten

Nature’s Path Foods has recalled some of its cereals because they may contain gluten.

The cereals are supposed to be gluten-free.

Some boxes of EnviroKidz Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch cereals have been recalled because they may contain undeclared gluten from wheat and barley that could make people with certain health conditions sick.

The company said in a press release that the error was isolated to one facility and due to air contamination as a result of incorrect production scheduling. Other gluten-free Nature’s Path and EnviroKidz products are not impacted and are not part of the recall.

People who have a wheat allergy, celiac disease or sensitivity to gluten and wheat should not consume the cereals with the “best before date” listed below:

• EnviroKidz Choco Chimp, 08/27/2019

• EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch, 08/24/2019

• EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch, 09/21/2019

• EnviroKidz Jungle Munch, 08/01/2019

More information, including the affected packages’ UPC numbers, can be found on the company’s website.

Nature’s Path is also removing affected cereals from store shelves and warehouses.

Consumers who want refunds should return the product. They may also contact Nature’s Path Consumer Services at 1-866-880-7284 or email at consumerservices@naturespath.com.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .