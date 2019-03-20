One dead in officer-involved shooting at State College apartment complex

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A State College police officer shot and killed a man Wednesday at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex on Old Boalsburg Road in the borough, authorities said.

The name of the deceased wasn’t immediately released. Borough and Pennsylvania state police rushed to the residential property around 2 p.m. as nearby public schools went into a brief lockdown.

“Police were investigating a missing person, and as a result of that investigation, there was an officer-involved shooting with an individual,” said State College police Lt. Gregory Brauser, addressing reporters.

State College police were investigating a missing person at 1013 Old Boalsburg Road, which led to an “officer-involved shooting.” Officer was the one who shot, according to SCPD. No threat to the public. State police are now investigating. pic.twitter.com/p28q7VOBWl — Bret Pallotto (@BretPallottoCDT) March 20, 2019

State police were taking over the investigation, Brauser said.

“There’s no threat to the public; everything has been contained at the scene,” he added.

The shooting was confined to one apartment within Marvin Gardens, Brauser said. The incident occurred between a police officer and a person police did not identify to reporters, he said.

The officer opened fire, Brauser said.

UPDATE: According to @StateCollegePD, officers involved have been placed on administrative leave after today's shooting left a State College resident dead https://t.co/FxD7ccgslp — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) March 20, 2019

Easterly Parkway Elementary School and the Delta Program went into lockdowns at the request of police, according to a social media post from the State College Area School District.

“To be clear, the incident did not involve our schools, and all students and faculty were and continue to be safe,” Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said in a statement. “At this point, all of our schools have resumed their normal operations.”

The district expects the dismissal process to proceed as normal, although there could be some travel delays as some roads in the area are blocked, O’Donnell said. Old Boalsburg Road is shut down between Easterly Parkway and Crestmont Avenue.

Still a very active scene at Marvin Gardens apartments on Old Boalsburg Road after police say one person died due to a @StateCollegePD officer involved shooting. More details coming up tonight as State police take over the investigation here in a State College. pic.twitter.com/JBTLoKH0kv — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) March 20, 2019

Police have expressed there is no safety concern to students over this incident, the school district said earlier. District spokesman Chris Rosenblum said the school lockdowns were precautionary and kept students in place wherever they were at the time. Scheduled lessons and activities continued, but nobody was allowed to enter or leave the affected buildings, Rosenblum said.

“We sent initial phone messages, emails and texts to all district parents, then followed up with a similar batch of updates once the lockdowns ended,” Rosenblum said via email.