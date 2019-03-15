Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State Extension Agronomy Guide is farmer’s ‘bible’ | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

Penn State Extension Agronomy Guide is farmer’s ‘bible’

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, March 15, 2019 2:40 p.m
886914_web1_farmfest

About an hour ago

The biennial Penn State Extension Agronomy Guide has become a bible of sorts for farmers.

The 2019-2020 edition is now available for purchase in print ($35) or as a digital download ($15), according to Penn State Extension. A bundle that includes both versions can be purchased for $45.

The 478-page guide has two main sections, one on Crop and Soil Management and one on Pest Management.

The chapters on specific crops include information about varieties, nutritional requirements and harvesting. The chapters on pest control include sections on weeds, insects and disease.

The publication is written by Penn State Extension specialists and educators in agronomy, entomology and plant pathology, as well as other experts.

The guide can be purchased online or by calling 877-345-0691 or at county offices of Penn State Extension.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: News | Pennsylvania
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.