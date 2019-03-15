Penn State Extension Agronomy Guide is farmer’s ‘bible’

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The biennial Penn State Extension Agronomy Guide has become a bible of sorts for farmers.

The 2019-2020 edition is now available for purchase in print ($35) or as a digital download ($15), according to Penn State Extension. A bundle that includes both versions can be purchased for $45.

The 478-page guide has two main sections, one on Crop and Soil Management and one on Pest Management.

The chapters on specific crops include information about varieties, nutritional requirements and harvesting. The chapters on pest control include sections on weeds, insects and disease.

The publication is written by Penn State Extension specialists and educators in agronomy, entomology and plant pathology, as well as other experts.

The guide can be purchased online or by calling 877-345-0691 or at county offices of Penn State Extension.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .