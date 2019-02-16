Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn State’s THON poised to raise millions to fight childhood cancer | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

Penn State’s THON poised to raise millions to fight childhood cancer

Tribune-Review
Saturday, February 16, 2019
Georgianna DeCarmine | For The Tribune-Review
Dancer Relations Captains lead the first THON line dance at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Georgianna DeCarmine | For The Tribune-Review
THON dancer Sarah Hanson, 22, of Seattle, WA, learns this year’s line dance with a THON family member of Zeta Tau Alpha, Cambria Sannborn, 9, at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Georgianna DeCarmine | For The Tribune-Review
THON dancer, Kathryn Lannon, embraces Marisa Lombardo, 20, of Ocean Township, NJ as the 705 dancers make their way through a human tunnel to the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Georgianna DeCarmine | For The Tribune-Review
THON dancer, Lauren Sonsteby, of State College, PA high fives as she makes her way through the human tunnel to the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Georgianna DeCarmine | For The Tribune-Review
THON dancer, Lidia Grzybacz, high fives as she makes her way through a human tunnel to the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Georgianna DeCarmine | For The Tribune-Review
THON participants in the Bryce Jordan Center raise their hands in a shape of a diamond as they practice this year’s line dance on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

Penn State University students are pulling in funds from communities throughout the state and the world while it hosts THON, a 46-hour dance marathon.

The student-run philanthropy is “committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer,” according to its website. “Our mission is to provide emotional and financial support, spread awareness and ensure funding for critical research – all in pursuit of a cure.”

In 2018, THON, which is led by the PSU Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council, raised more than $10 million, the website said.

The intiative culminates with the dance marathon.

Participants came up with a line dance to build hype surrounding THON.

The dance began Friday night and will end Sunday.

You can livestream nonstop THON action here.

