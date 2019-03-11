PennDOT grades itself in performance report

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

PennDOT released its first performance report on efforts to address funding, mobility and safety on the state’s roadways, giving itself marginal- to getting-better marks on more than two dozen categories.

“This report is a true reflection of the department’s focus on safety,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said in a statement.

Richards, who is also the State Transportation Commission chairwoman added, “Our customers are encouraged to join us in the planning process.”

Among the categories scrutinized were the number and type of roadway fatalities, including pedestrian; highway capacity and congestion.

The performance report rated the following categories as having had seen some improvement:

State bridges with the number identified as poor having dropped from 5,672 in 2005 to 2,854 in 2018.

Congestion with the largest urban areas maintaining fairly steady across Pennsylvania.

And roadway fatalities, which has seen modest decreases since 2013, with just 1,137 deaths in 2017.

The public can review the report and provide input through April 26 by calling 717-783-2262 or taking an online survey at www.TalkPATransportation.com.

PennDOT will hold an interactive, online meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 20, where Richards is expected to answer questions submitted via email to ra-penndotstc@pa.gov.

The report is the result of a collaboration between the State Transportation Advisory Committee and PennDOT. It is the first step in the state’s 12-year planning program, which serves as a blueprint for prioritizing projects in Pennsylvania. Monday’s release was the first report, which will be updated every two years.

PennDOT also released its Risks to Transportation Funding Report, which identified $18.5 billion in jeopardy over the next 12 years, including the potential insolvency of the federal Highway Trust Fund.

The full reports are available online by clicking here.

Nicole C. Brambila is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Nicole at 724-226-7704, nbrambila@tribweb.com or via Twitter .