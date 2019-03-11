Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
PennDOT grades itself in performance report | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

PennDOT grades itself in performance report

Nicole C. Brambila
Nicole C. Brambila | Monday, March 11, 2019 3:21 p.m
866049_web1_vnd-lbroadopen-081018

About an hour ago

PennDOT released its first performance report on efforts to address funding, mobility and safety on the state’s roadways, giving itself marginal- to getting-better marks on more than two dozen categories.

“This report is a true reflection of the department’s focus on safety,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said in a statement.

Richards, who is also the State Transportation Commission chairwoman added, “Our customers are encouraged to join us in the planning process.”

Among the categories scrutinized were the number and type of roadway fatalities, including pedestrian; highway capacity and congestion.

The performance report rated the following categories as having had seen some improvement:

  • State bridges with the number identified as poor having dropped from 5,672 in 2005 to 2,854 in 2018.
  • Congestion with the largest urban areas maintaining fairly steady across Pennsylvania.
  • And roadway fatalities, which has seen modest decreases since 2013, with just 1,137 deaths in 2017.

The public can review the report and provide input through April 26 by calling 717-783-2262 or taking an online survey at www.TalkPATransportation.com.

PennDOT will hold an interactive, online meeting at 6:30 p.m. on March 20, where Richards is expected to answer questions submitted via email to ra-penndotstc@pa.gov.

The report is the result of a collaboration between the State Transportation Advisory Committee and PennDOT. It is the first step in the state’s 12-year planning program, which serves as a blueprint for prioritizing projects in Pennsylvania. Monday’s release was the first report, which will be updated every two years.

PennDOT also released its Risks to Transportation Funding Report, which identified $18.5 billion in jeopardy over the next 12 years, including the potential insolvency of the federal Highway Trust Fund.

The full reports are available online by clicking here.

Nicole C. Brambila is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Nicole at 724-226-7704, nbrambila@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: News | Pennsylvania
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.