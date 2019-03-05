Pennsylvania added almost 4,000 marijuana jobs last year, study finds

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pennsylvania added nearly 4,000 legal marijuana-related jobs in 2018, according to a study done by cannabis information website Leafly.

Its not easy to track the number of people employed by the marijuana industry. State and federal agencies do not track these numbers, according to Leafly’s study.

The study estimates job numbers based on cannabis sales figures and tax revenue.

Pennsylvania had the greatest percentage increase of marijuana-related in the nation last year jobs last year, according to the study.

The state’s first grower/processors and dispensaries opened in early 2018, prompting a hiring spree, according to Leafly. The study estimates there were about 90 employees in Pennsylvania’s marijuana industry at the end of 2017, and about 3,800 a year later.

Although Pennsylvania had the largest percentage increase, several states had a greater total number of added jobs, including Florida and Nevada.

There are more than 211,000 Americans legally employed in the marijuana industry nationwide, according to the study.

Medical marijuana is legal in 34 states, while recreational marijuana is legal in 10.

Here’s the study’s list of states with the fastest-growing marijuana industries.

Florida: 9,068 new jobs in 2018/10,358 total jobs

Nevada: 7,573 new /11,766 total

Washington: 7,035 new/33,591 total

Arizona: 5,120 new/11,370 total

Colorado: 4,595 new/31,486 total

Pennsylvania: 3,788 new/3,878 total

New York: 3,725 new/5,067 total

Maryland: 2,624 new/3,183 total

Alaska: 2,268 new/2,810 total

Oklahoma: 2,107 new/2,107 total

New Jersey: 1,834 new/2,350 total

Illinois: 1,668 new/3,020 total

