Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania added almost 4,000 marijuana jobs last year, study finds | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania added almost 4,000 marijuana jobs last year, study finds

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 6:52 p.m
839330_web1_web-marijuana5

46 minutes ago

Pennsylvania added nearly 4,000 legal marijuana-related jobs in 2018, according to a study done by cannabis information website Leafly.

Its not easy to track the number of people employed by the marijuana industry. State and federal agencies do not track these numbers, according to Leafly’s study.

The study estimates job numbers based on cannabis sales figures and tax revenue.

Pennsylvania had the greatest percentage increase of marijuana-related in the nation last year jobs last year, according to the study.

The state’s first grower/processors and dispensaries opened in early 2018, prompting a hiring spree, according to Leafly. The study estimates there were about 90 employees in Pennsylvania’s marijuana industry at the end of 2017, and about 3,800 a year later.

Although Pennsylvania had the largest percentage increase, several states had a greater total number of added jobs, including Florida and Nevada.

There are more than 211,000 Americans legally employed in the marijuana industry nationwide, according to the study.

Medical marijuana is legal in 34 states, while recreational marijuana is legal in 10.

Here’s the study’s list of states with the fastest-growing marijuana industries.

  • Florida: 9,068 new jobs in 2018/10,358 total jobs
  • Nevada: 7,573 new /11,766 total
  • Washington: 7,035 new/33,591 total
  • Arizona: 5,120 new/11,370 total
  • Colorado: 4,595 new/31,486 total
  • Pennsylvania: 3,788 new/3,878 total
  • New York: 3,725 new/5,067 total
  • Maryland: 2,624 new/3,183 total
  • Alaska: 2,268 new/2,810 total
  • Oklahoma: 2,107 new/2,107 total
  • New Jersey: 1,834 new/2,350 total
  • Illinois: 1,668 new/3,020 total

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: News | Pennsylvania
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.