Pennsylvania hunters set 14-year record for deer harvest | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania hunters set 14-year record for deer harvest

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 5:18 p.m
910016_web1_gtr-deerhunting009-112718
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Kim Donaldson, 56, of Normalville, holds the head of his eight-point buck at Hoffer’s Ligonier Valley Packing on the first day of firearms deer season, Nov. 26, 2018. “It was terrible,” said Donaldson about his morning of hunting. “Cold and wet, just terrible.”

30 minutes ago

Pennsylvania hunters posted their highest overall deer harvest in 14 years in 2018-2019, but the buck harvest seemed to take a hit because of bad weather on opening day, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

The game commission said hunters took 374,690 white-tailed deer during the state’s 2018-2019 hunting seasons, which closed in January. The 2018-2019 deer harvest topped the previous year’s harvest of 367,159 by about 10 percent. The last time the total deer harvest exceeded this season’s total was in 2004-2005, the game commission said.

Although the total deer harvest was not affected by downpours on the opening day of the firearms deer season, the buck harvest seemed to take a hit, the game commission said. About half of the firearms season’s overall buck harvest typically occurs on the season’s opening day, when hunter participation is usually at its highest.

“This year’s opening-day antlered harvest was down significantly from last year’s harvest,” said Christopher Rosenberry, Game Commission Deer and Elk Section supervisor. “Although the rest of the firearms season’s daily harvests were similar to or above last year’s, they did not make up for the low opening-day harvest.”

After four years of successive annual increases in buck harvests, hunters posted a buck harvest of 147,750, which placed fourth overall since the start of antler restrictions in 2002. The 2018-2019 buck harvest represents a 10 percent decline from the 2017-2018 buck harvest of 163,750. The largest harvest in the antler-restrictions era — 165,416 — occurred in the first year.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: News | Pennsylvania
