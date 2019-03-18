Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pennsylvania lawmaker Brian Ellis facing sex assault claim quits House | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania lawmaker Brian Ellis facing sex assault claim quits House

Associated Press
Associated Press | Monday, March 18, 2019 5:53 p.m
900003_web1_D1-HdewXcAIZeLb
Rep. Brian Ellis

42 minutes ago

HARRISBURG — A Western Pennsylvania state lawmaker has resigned two months as a result of being stripped of a chairmanship because of allegations that he had sex with an incapacitated woman against her will.

Republican state Rep. Brian Ellis, who has not been charged with any crime, wrote in a letter to the House speaker Monday that he was resigning immediately.

He’s citing the best interests of his family, district residents and his own health.

The woman’s lawyer has said her client believes she was drugged while having a drink with a friend and sexually assaulted.

Ellis was in his eighth term representing a Butler County district.

A message couldn’t be left at his phone Monday.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last week that his lawyers called the allegations “just plain false.”

Categories: News | Pennsylvania | Top Stories
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.