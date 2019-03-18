Pennsylvania lawmaker Brian Ellis facing sex assault claim quits House

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

HARRISBURG — A Western Pennsylvania state lawmaker has resigned two months as a result of being stripped of a chairmanship because of allegations that he had sex with an incapacitated woman against her will.

Republican state Rep. Brian Ellis, who has not been charged with any crime, wrote in a letter to the House speaker Monday that he was resigning immediately.

He’s citing the best interests of his family, district residents and his own health.

The woman’s lawyer has said her client believes she was drugged while having a drink with a friend and sexually assaulted.

Ellis was in his eighth term representing a Butler County district.

A message couldn’t be left at his phone Monday.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last week that his lawyers called the allegations “just plain false.”