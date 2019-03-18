Pennsylvania lawmaker Brian Ellis facing sex assault claim quits House
42 minutes ago
HARRISBURG — A Western Pennsylvania state lawmaker has resigned two months as a result of being stripped of a chairmanship because of allegations that he had sex with an incapacitated woman against her will.
Republican state Rep. Brian Ellis, who has not been charged with any crime, wrote in a letter to the House speaker Monday that he was resigning immediately.
He’s citing the best interests of his family, district residents and his own health.
BREAKING: Facing a sexual assault accusation, state Rep. Brian Ellis, R-Butler, has resigned from the state House. pic.twitter.com/eH6sdAwtFt
— Pennsylvania Capital-Star (@PennCapitalStar) March 18, 2019
The woman’s lawyer has said her client believes she was drugged while having a drink with a friend and sexually assaulted.
Ellis was in his eighth term representing a Butler County district.
A message couldn’t be left at his phone Monday.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last week that his lawyers called the allegations “just plain false.”