Pennsylvania ranks in the middle of the pack in jobs growth | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania ranks in the middle of the pack in jobs growth

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Monday, March 4, 2019 11:30 a.m
831730_web1_gtr-development001-022419
The Allegheny Health Network hospital and emergency room under construction at the corner of Agnew Road and Route 30 in Hempfield will include a cancer center, as seen on Wednesday, on Feb. 13, 2019. The Allegheny Health Network hospital and emergency room under construction at the corner of Agnew Road and Route 30 in Hempfield will include a cancer center, as seen on Wednesday, on Feb. 13, 2019. Construction projects like the Allegheny Health Network hospital and emergency room at the corner of Agnew Road and Route 30 in Hempfield add to Pennsylvania’sjobs numbers, but the state still falls short of the jobs boom out west.

Branding experts, seeking a new slogan for the Keystone State might try: “Pennsylvania—firmly in the middle of the pack.”

Citing an analysis of federal jobs reports, Governing magazine reported Monday that Pennsylvania ranked 27th in the nation in jobs growth last year. The state posted an ambitious 1.2 percent growth in jobs in 2018, up from 1.1 percent growth in 2017 and .08 in 2016.

That put the state ahead of its tiny neighbor to the southwest, where West Virginia ranked 39th in job growth last year. But things are looking up there as well. The Mountaineers saw 1.1 percent jobs growth last year, up from losses in the two prior years.

Those seeking robust jobs growth numbers need only refer to Horace Greeley’s sage advice from 1865 to “Go west, young man…”

Once again, western states of Nevada, Utah, Washington and Idaho led the pack. Nevada led the nation, posting a 3.3 percent jobs gain last year. Reno and Las Vegas are still booming.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

