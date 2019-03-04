Pennsylvania ranks in the middle of the pack in jobs growth

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Branding experts, seeking a new slogan for the Keystone State might try: “Pennsylvania—firmly in the middle of the pack.”

Citing an analysis of federal jobs reports, Governing magazine reported Monday that Pennsylvania ranked 27th in the nation in jobs growth last year. The state posted an ambitious 1.2 percent growth in jobs in 2018, up from 1.1 percent growth in 2017 and .08 in 2016.

That put the state ahead of its tiny neighbor to the southwest, where West Virginia ranked 39th in job growth last year. But things are looking up there as well. The Mountaineers saw 1.1 percent jobs growth last year, up from losses in the two prior years.

Those seeking robust jobs growth numbers need only refer to Horace Greeley’s sage advice from 1865 to “Go west, young man…”

Once again, western states of Nevada, Utah, Washington and Idaho led the pack. Nevada led the nation, posting a 3.3 percent jobs gain last year. Reno and Las Vegas are still booming.

