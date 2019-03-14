Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
State Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit recognized for its work | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

State Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit recognized for its work

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 14, 2019 3:08 p.m
881483_web1_ptr-ShapJosh
881483_web1_ShapiroA-100218

About an hour ago

The U.S. Inspector General has nominated the Pennsylvania Office Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for an excellence award.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the nomination Wednesday.

“Our robust Medicaid Fraud Control Unit works hard every day to root out fraud, neglect, and abuse in the Commonwealth,” Shapiro said in a statement. “We are proud of the work they have accomplished in a short amount of time and honored by the nomination of the Inspector General’s award.”

Medicaid is the federal and state program that provides health coverage for the poor, elderly and those with disabilities.

In 2018, the unit participated in more than 60 joint investigations with the U.S. Office of Inspector General and netted 164 arrests and 105 convictions. The unit also recovered more than $22 million.

One of those 2018 cases included Kenneth Banks, 69, a York County therapist and behavior specialist, who was charged with Medicaid fraud for submitting false educational credentials and not disclosing his full criminal history before taking a job working with children.

Banks was sentenced this past week to eight years, Shapiro’s office said.

Under the direction of Chief Deputy Attorney General Laurie Malone, Pennsylvania’s unit employs 68 attorneys, investigators and auditors, among others, who investigate fraud, waste and abuse.

Categories: News | Pennsylvania
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.