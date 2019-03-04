State auctioning off 2 bottles of rare Scotch whisky

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A rare bottle of Scotch whisky being auctioned by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board was distilled just a few years after the end of World War II and spent the next 52 years aging.

The Macallan 1949 Single Malt Scotch was bottled in 2002 and is now available for sale through a special auction being held through April 5. Minimum bid has been set at $25,000.

“It is an extremely rare bottle,” said PLCB spokesman Shawn Kelly. “We anticipate pretty good interest from Scotch lovers. They’re a pretty committed group, and they have the chance to acquire something that would be the crown jewel of their collection.”

Also being offered at the first-ever auction is a bottle of Macallan 1989 Single Malt Scotch, which was bottled in 2010 and has a minimum bid of $9,000.

The state acquired the two bottles through a supplier and wanted to see what the level of interest would be, said PLCB spokeswoman Elizabeth Brassell.

“We were extremely fortunate to receive these highly sought-after products, which are very difficult to find across the world, let alone in the U.S.,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden, “and we look forward to making one or two Scotch enthusiasts very happy.”

Sealed bids will be accepted through 4 p.m. April 5.

To participate, bidders must set up an account at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com and complete a bid sheet that is available on the website. A $2,500 bid surety is required for each product.

The Macallan 1949 has a “rich rosewood color and a nose of tropical and citrus fruits with peaty, Islay-like notes. The palate is fruity and peaty, with light vanilla toffee and hints of wood and spice,” according to the PLCB.

The Macallan 1989 has a “dark elm burr color and a nose of rich dried fruits, orange grove and chocolate, with hints of nutmeg, clove and cinnamon,” according to the PLCB.

Winning bidders must be able to pick the bottle(s) up at a state liquor store.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .