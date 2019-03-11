Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
State prisons will allow arts and crafts when children visit parents | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

State prisons will allow arts and crafts when children visit parents

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, March 11, 2019 1:50 p.m
865635_web1_web_jail

About an hour ago

Pennsylvania’s state prisons will allow incarcerated parents and their children to do arts and crafts in visiting rooms to make children more comfortable with the experience, Department of Corrections officials said Monday.

Coloring books, markers, paper and other craft supplies will be available during visiting hours, all of which will be kept secure and used only in the children’s play area, said Department of Corrections Sec. John Wetzel.

Incarcerated parents, Wetzel said, will be able to take their crafts back to their cell immediately after the visit.

The suggestion came during a recent listening session between the Department of Corrections and family and friends of inmates.

The discussion was hosted by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and its executive director, Chad Dion Lassiter, who made the suggestion.

Lassiter said the move will help lessen the trauma children experience in visiting an incarcerated parent.

“Creating a positive atmosphere during visits allows the natural bonding between parent and child to occur,” he said. “It allows relationships to flourish, which serves the overall goal of rehabilitation and a more positive outcome for our children and the inmate.”

Wetzel said some state facilities already had arts and crafts supplies available, but Lassiter’s suggestion prompted Wetzel to make sure all facilities have such supplies.

“We understand the important relationships between parent and child, and we want to foster the continuation of those relationships through contact in our visiting room,” Wetzel said. “We are going a step further by allowing incarcerated parents the opportunity to share in creativity with their children through arts and crafts.”

Wetzel said he understands that recent DOC policy changes have made some inmates and families “feel cut off from each other.” Those recent policy changes include mail no longer going directly to inmates but rather being processed at a Florida facility where photocopies are then sent to inmates. The change, officials have said, is in an effort to prevent drugs that have been liquefied and dried on paper from making into the prisons.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: News | Pennsylvania
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.