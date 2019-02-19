Storm prompts vehicle, speed restrictions on PA turnpike, interstates

State transportation officials will prohibit some commercial vehicles and all motorcycles and recreational vehicles from a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Wednesday morning as a winter storm could bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to challenge travelers.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, the following traffic will be prohibited from the Turnpike between the New Stanton and Carlisle exits: Empty tractor-trailers, large combination vehicles with double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, all motorcycles and recreational vehicles, and any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or sport utility vehicles.

The same vehicle restrictions will apply, beginning at noon Wednesday, to the following Pennsylvania routes:

• A section of the Turnpike from Interstate 81 to Interstate 95

• Interstate 76 from New Stanton to Philadelphia (including non-turnpike sections)

• Interstates 176, 283, 295 and 676

• Interstate 78 from I-81 to the New Jersey state line

• I-80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey state line

• I-81 from the Maryland state line to the New York state line

• Interstate 83 from the Maryland state line to I-81

• Interstate 84 from I-81 to the New York state line

• Interstate 180 from Route 220/15 to I-80

• Interstate 380 from I-81 to I-80

• Interstate 476 (non-turnpike, full length)

• I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Extension) between Mid-County and Clarks Summit exits

• Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey state line

• Route 33 from I-78 to I-80

A ban on all commercial vehicles, including buses, will go into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday on: Interstate 70 in Fulton County (from the Maryland state line to the Turnpike); I-99 from I-80 to the Turnpike; and I-80 from I-79 to the I-99 interchange.

The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph for all other vehicles while traffic restrictions are in place on the affected routes.

A map of planned restrictions can be viewed at www.penndot.gov. When the restrictions are effective, they can be viewed at www.511PA.com.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .