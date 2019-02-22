Vietnamese catfish recalled after missed inspection

A California company is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of catfish imported from Vietnam that wasn’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

The recall, announced by federal officials Friday , applies to Yellow Hito catfish shipped to a distributor in Chicago and to other locations nationwide by TV Food LLC of San Leandro, Calif.

The recalled products include 2-pound vacuum-packed trays of Golden Boy yellow catfish and frozen vacuum-packed trays of Golden Boy fish packed by MAI SAO Seafood Co. and labelled as follows: 14-ounce “CA DONG CA TRE DONG;” 14-ounce “CA TRE CAT KHUC;” 12-ounce “CA DONG CA TRE DONG LAM SACH KHONG DAU;”

Also, a two-fish bag labelled “CA DONG CA TRE VANG LAM SACH KHONG DAU” and a three-fish bag labelled “CA DONG CA TRE VANG.”

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the recalled products, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service advised consumers to throw away the fish or return it to the place of purchase.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Fanny Chen, owner of TV Food, at 510-878-7906.

The lack of inspection was discovered while FSIS performed a check on a similar recall that was issued in January for frozen Vietnamese sheat fish that was imported by H & T Seafood of Bell, Calif., and was shipped to retailers in California, Nevada and Texas without import re-inspection.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .