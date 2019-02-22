Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Vietnamese catfish recalled after missed inspection | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

Vietnamese catfish recalled after missed inspection

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, February 22, 2019 10:50 p.m
791700_web1_gtr-CatfishRecall-022419
U.S. Department of Agriculture
This package of Golden Boy frozen catfish is among imported Vietnamese fish distributed by TV Food of California that is being recalled for lack of inspection.

About an hour ago

A California company is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of catfish imported from Vietnam that wasn’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

The recall, announced by federal officials Friday , applies to Yellow Hito catfish shipped to a distributor in Chicago and to other locations nationwide by TV Food LLC of San Leandro, Calif.

The recalled products include 2-pound vacuum-packed trays of Golden Boy yellow catfish and frozen vacuum-packed trays of Golden Boy fish packed by MAI SAO Seafood Co. and labelled as follows: 14-ounce “CA DONG CA TRE DONG;” 14-ounce “CA TRE CAT KHUC;” 12-ounce “CA DONG CA TRE DONG LAM SACH KHONG DAU;”

Also, a two-fish bag labelled “CA DONG CA TRE VANG LAM SACH KHONG DAU” and a three-fish bag labelled “CA DONG CA TRE VANG.”

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the recalled products, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service advised consumers to throw away the fish or return it to the place of purchase.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Fanny Chen, owner of TV Food, at 510-878-7906.

The lack of inspection was discovered while FSIS performed a check on a similar recall that was issued in January for frozen Vietnamese sheat fish that was imported by H & T Seafood of Bell, Calif., and was shipped to retailers in California, Nevada and Texas without import re-inspection.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: News | Pennsylvania
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.