Pennsylvania

Warnings, transportation restrictions issued as snow nears

Associated Press
Associated Press | Sunday, March 3, 2019 9:06 p.m
830419_web1_AP19062763283876
A woman runs with her dog on the Northside of Pittsburgh as snow begins to fall in the early afternoon Sunday, March 3, 2019.

About an hour ago

PHILADELPHIA — Forecasters issued weather warnings and transportation officials announced vehicle restrictions on some roadways as another round of winter weather descended on Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for much of eastern Pennsylvania with heavy wet snow and sleet and accumulations of four to eight inches expected.

Forecasters warned that travel “could be very difficult” with snowfall rates of up to an inch an hour between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday, especially closer to Interstate 95. Hazardous conditions could remain for Monday morning’s commute, forecasters said.

Forecasters expected as much as seven inches in parts of Lancaster and York counties with three to six inches elsewhere in parts of central and northeastern Pennsylvania, and several inches in Western Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike announced restrictions on commercial vehicles, including a full commercial ban including buses on interstates 78 and 80 from I-81 to the New Jersey line and on a number of other roadways. Other commercial vehicle restrictions were issued on the turnpike and other interstates and highways.

Amtrak announced a modified Keystone Service between New York and Harrisburg and a modified Pennsylvanian service between New York and Pittsburgh because of the storm.

Some municipalities declared snow emergencies, requiring drivers to remove vehicles from streets or designated snow emergency routes and in some cases to have all-weather tires or chains on tires before setting off.

