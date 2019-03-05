Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Warrant: Hotel guests heard fight before Pa. jeweler found dead in New Orleans | TribLIVE.com
Pennsylvania

Warrant: Hotel guests heard fight before Pa. jeweler found dead in New Orleans

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 1:23 p.m
837590_web1_837037-92d7b06baf4249079b2a67ba25b91a09
New Orleans is flooded with tourists as Mardi Gras kicks off.

About an hour ago

NEW ORLEANS — A preliminary hearing has been set for a woman accused in the stabbing death of a Pennsylvania jeweler at a hotel in New Orleans’ main tourist district.

Megan Hall will appear in court on March 14.

The 25-year-old was arraigned on second-degree murder charges on Monday in the death of 62-year-old Patrick Murphy.

Court records show Murphy and Hall checked into the Empress Hotel in the French Quarter just after 2 a.m. Thursday. An arrest warrant says hotel guests told police they heard a struggle and a woman yelling around 3:30 a.m.

According to an affidavit, video footage shows Hall leaving the hotel room alone and “briskly” walking out of the building a short time later.

Murphy was the owner of a family-run jewelry store chain in eastern Pennsylvania called Murphy Jewelers.

Hall’s attorney says he looks forward to detailing all the facts in court.

Categories: News | Pennsylvania
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.