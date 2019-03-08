Women hold nearly a third of Pennsylvania’s judicial seats

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The folks at the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts marked International Women’s Day Friday with a bow to the women of the Pennsylvania courts.

Almost 90 years after the first female judge was sworn in Pennsylvania, women now comprise fully 30 percent of the state’s judiciary.

They account for one in three of all active judges on the common pleas court bench and one in four of every judges on the district magisterial courts.

Their numbers are even stronger on the state’s three appellate courts.

Although women hold only three of the seven justices’ seats on the state Supreme Court, they account for the majority of the elected judges on the Superior Court—11 out of 14—and the Commonwealth Court—6 of 9.

