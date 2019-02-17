Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
1 person injured in North Braddock drive-by shooting | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

1 person injured in North Braddock drive-by shooting

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Sunday, February 17, 2019 9:38 a.m
Police responded to the 400 block of Hawkins Avenue in North Braddock Saturday night after receiving reports of shots fired and a man yelling for help.

Police responded to the 400 block of Hawkins Avenue in North Braddock around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving several 911 calls about shots fired and a man calling for help, according to a statement from Allegheny County Police.

They located the 21-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a home in the 400 block of Lobinger Avenue. He was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, according to the statement.

County homicide detectives learned that the victim was shot in a drive-by shooting as he walked along Hawkins Avenue. He then ran to the home on Lobinger Avenue, according to the statement.

An investigation is ongoing and the motivation for the shooting is unknown. The vehicle involved in the shooting is believed to be a light-colored crossover, the statement said.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

