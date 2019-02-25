Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
$10M worth of cocaine seized, 2 arrested in Philly to Pittsburgh drug ring bust

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, February 25, 2019 10:00 p.m
Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office
Police seized 23 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $10 million while executing arrest warrants against two Philadelphia men in North Braddock on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

Police say they found about $10 million worth of cocaine hidden in vehicles driven by a pair of Philadelphia men traveling in North Braddock on Monday.

Jermaine Clark and Terry Suggs Jr., both of Philadelphia, were arrested on drug and conspiracy charges in connection to an investigation into a major cocaine trafficking ring that began last summer, the county District Attorney’s Office said.

A search turned up a total of 23 kilograms of cocaine — or more than 50 pounds — concealed in two Philadelphia-registered vehicles the men were driving, District Attorney’s spokesman Mike Manko said. Officials estimated the seized drugs’ street value to be about $10 million.

Investigators say they believe that, over the past two years, the drug ring has brought hundreds of kilograms of cocaine worth tens of millions of dollars from the city of Philadelphia into Western Pennsylvania neighborhoods.

Officials pegged Clark as the “head of the trafficking organization” and cited Suggs Jr. as a co-conspirator.

Each was charged with drug possession, possession with intent to deliver drugs and conspiracy.

Both will be arraigned at the Allegheny County Jail, Manko said.

The District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Team began investigating the Philadelphia-Pittsburgh cocaine trafficking ring in July 2018.

The team executed arrest warrants for Clark and Suggs Jr. with help from the Pennsylvania State Police and police departments in North Versailles and Swissvale.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

