18-year-old Steel Valley High student shot in head in Duquesne Heights; no arrests made

An 18-year-old Steel Valley High School student died after he was shot in the head in Duquesne Heights earlier this month, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.

Aaron Wade of Munhall was found unresponsive in a front yard on Plymouth Street shortly before 3 a.m. on Feb. 4, police said. He was found a few blocks from Whittier Elementary School.

The medical examiner ruled Wade’s death a homicide.

The official cause was a gunshot wound to the head. Wade died in the yard about 10 minutes after he was shot, the medical examiner said.

As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made in the case and no further updates were available from investigators, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

No suspects have been identified.

Pittsburgh police’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

