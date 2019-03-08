Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Police: 3 people arrested for attempted home invasion in Scott Township | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Police: 3 people arrested for attempted home invasion in Scott Township

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Friday, March 8, 2019 6:15 a.m
852979_web1_ptr-homeinvasion-030919
SCOTT TWP. POLICE
Ryan Muma (left), Kelsey Carter (right) and Dawn Eckert have been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Scott Township.
852979_web1_WEB-scott-township-police-car

Surveillance video was used to track down three people from Butler County who allegedly tried to break into a Scott Township woman’s home by knocking on the door and announcing themselves as police officers.

The investigation began Feb. 20 when a woman along the 500 block of Carothers Avenue reported to police that someone banged on her door saying they had a warrant for her arrest and then began using a knife to try to pry the door open, according to Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV.

The attempted home invasion ended when the woman called police and the suspects fled, according to authorities.

But surveillance video showing the image of a vehicle allowed detectives to track the car to Dawn Eckert, 40, of Boyers, according to investigators, who said the woman was in possession of a “large amount of drugs.”

Police say Eckert admitted to being involved in the attempted home invasion and provided information that led them to Ryan Muma, 23, of Portersville and Kelsey Carter, 26, of Prospect.

Muma and Carter were arrested and charged with attempted robbery and two counts of criminal conspiracy, according to court records.

They are in the Allegheny County Jail after failing to post the $25,000 cash bond set for each of them.

Eckert faces multiple drug charges along with endangering the welfare of children.

She is in the Butler County Jail after failing to post a $100,000 bond.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

