5 must-see areas at this year’s Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show

The Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show might officially open Friday but things actually got started Monday as vendors began unloading their displays.

It’s truly a scientific process to get more than 1,800 exhibits set up inside the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh.

John DeSantis, executive director of the show, said it’s the largest home event in the country.

DeSantis revealed five must-see areas of the 38th annual edition of the show.

Randyland

New in the Children’s Village is a collaboration with Randyland — the colorful North Side art museum — where youngsters can paint and make bird houses for a white picket fence surrounding the area for “both the young and the young at heart,” DeSantis said.

Farm to Table

This area showcases local farmers where visitors can meet the men and women who grow local fruits and vegetables. Patrons can sample specialty brews in the beer garden, including Rooftop Hops, a drink made from hops grown on the roof of the convention center.

“Our motto is ‘Eat Fresh, Buy Local,’” DeSantis said.

Duquesne Light’s Electric Lane

This exhibit will showcase an electric vehicle.

“You can learn all about these cars so when get one in the near future your house will be ready,” DeSantis said.

Kitchens

See the latest in smart technology via kitchen ranges, dishwashers and refrigerators from Don’s Appliances. Many can be synched with Alexa and Google Home. They will conduct live cooking demonstrations.

“Some of these appliances have just made their debut,” DeSantis said. “This will be the first place to see them.”

Imagine telling Alexa to start the dishwasher or turn on the oven.

“I love doing this show and meeting all the people, some we may never have met in our stores,” said Kristian Trapl, director of merchandising for Don’s Appliances. “We get an opportunity to tell people about who we are and show them the latest in appliances.”

Interior design

Bring a photo of a room you want to decorate and receive a free consultation at the American Society of Interior Designers.

“This will be the perfect place to talk to an expert about changes you want to make for your home,” DeSantis said. “They will be doing seminars where you can learn more about interior design.”

Hours are from 4-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.

Details: 412-231-8400 or on the official site.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .