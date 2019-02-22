5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Feb. 22-23

Here are some fun ways to spend the final weekend of February in Pittsburgh.

Back after a break

Singer Michael Buble will perform at 8 p.m. tonight at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown. His newest release “Love” is his eighth major studio album for Reprise Records. Buble returned to the stage after a lengthy absence to care for his son who was diagnosed with liver cancer. Buble’s won four Grammy Awards and sold over 60 million records.

Details: ppgpaintsarena.com

Lights! Glamour! Action!

The 19th annual Lights! Glamour! Action! Gala is from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Pennsylvanian, Downtown. Hosted by the Pittsburgh Film Office, this annual fundraising event that celebrates the Oscars is on a Saturday for the first time. Enjoy an elegant evening from the red carpet under the Pennsylvanian’s rotunda to the runway fashions inspired by the entertainment industry. Local restaurants include Eddie V’s, Braddock’s Pittsburgh Brasserie and Edie Merlot’s.

Details: showclix.com

We are proud to have Haddad’s as one of our sponsors for the Netflix Lights! Glamour! Action! ® Gala Sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. The rental equipment vendor has rented to over 3,000 film productions!

Think summer

The National Aviary on the North Side is hosting Summer Time Somewhere from 6 to 10 p.m. tonight. Enjoy a tropical evening by sipping beer, wine or a signature cocktail and enjoy light bites from Atria’s. Experience the tropical birds and warm habitats.

Details: aviary.org

Phantom of the Opera

Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” celebrates opening weekend today through Sunday at the Benedum Center, Downtown.

The production is billed as “bigger and better than ever before” and features a brilliant new scenic design by Paul Brown, Tony Award-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Paule Constable, new choreography by Scott Ambler, and new staging by director Laurence Connor.

The production, overseen by Matthew Bourne and Mackintosh, boasts many exciting special effects including the show’s legendary chandelier. The beloved story and thrilling score – with songs like “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask Of You,” and “Masquerade” – will be performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions now on tour.

Details: trustarts.org

Hit the links

The Pittsburgh Golf and Travel Show is today through Sunday at the Monroeville Convention Center. Guests can score deals on golf clubs, equipment and accessories, and travel opportunities. There will be a 6,000-squar- foot hitting range, a long-drive championship, golf darts, a long putt challenge and stage presentations which includes celebrity appearances and instructional seminars.

Details: pittsburghgolfandtravelshow.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .