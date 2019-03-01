5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: March 1-3

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

There are plenty of ways to spend your time this weekend as we welcome the month of March.

The Wiz

Pittsburgh and Taylor Allderdice’s own Wiz Khalifa will perform on Saturday at Stage AE on the North Side. The megastar rapper known for his single “Black and Yellow,” has YouTube’s second-highest viewed music video of all time with his song “See You Again,” which served as the official song for “The Fast and the Furious 7.” It features singer Charlie Puth and is in tribute to the late Paul Walker, a star of the action film, who died in car accident prior to its release. Khalifa is a proponent of marijuana.

March 2nd in Pixburgh. pic.twitter.com/1P4BE94btS — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 25, 2019

Home sweet home

The 38th annual Duquesne Light Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show opens today at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown. New this year is a beer garden with brew made from hops grown on the roof of the convention center. The first floor is filled with idea for landscaping and decks and patios and pools while upstairs you will find kitchen and bath displays as well as the Farm to Table exhibit where you can meet local farmers and find out how to buy fresh fruits and vegetables and meets to support business in this area.

Everything you need to embark on your next home project is at the 38th annual Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show https://t.co/wChb3FIeFt pic.twitter.com/rkqwZUuYnI — Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) February 27, 2019

Laugh out loud

Sebastian Maniscalo brings his comedy show today to Heinz Hall, Downtown. The comedian performed in front of five sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York which were taped for the Netflix original special “Stay Hungry.” Maniscalo received Billboard’s inaugural comedian of the year award and he has a role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming picture, “The Irishman,” alongside Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

In this space

This is the closing weekend for “DanceFilm,” a survey of contemporary dance made for the screen by international artists and a tribute to a few pioneers. It was guest curated by Carolina Loyala-Garcia and addresses themes including visibility within borders, social justice, the aging body, love, the body in space, and the creative impulse. There will be a closing reception today at SPACE, Downtown. The exhibition closes March 3.

Ice Time

Disney on Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party” which runs through Sunday at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown. Join Mickey and his friends for a brand new adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts. Help them follow Captain Hook’s treasure map and look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell.

PRESALE ALERT: Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party returns to PPG Paints Arena on February 28th – March 3rd. Use offer code PPG35A –> https://t.co/hYbJOal1qV pic.twitter.com/fOzR7GX2P0 — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) October 25, 2018

