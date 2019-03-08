5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: March 8-10

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

There is plenty to do this weekend in Pittsburgh.

On the hardwood

The Atlantic 10 Conference women’s basketball tournament will be held Friday through Sunday at the A.J. Palumbo Center on the campus of host Duquesne University, Uptown. The Dukes are seeded third and play No. 6 seed St. Louis at 7 p.m. Friday. The Palumbo Center holds 4,390. VCU is the No. 1 seed.

Details: www.atlantic10.com

Dukes tally second-most points in program history to advance to Friday's A-10 Quarterfinals! 💯✔️#GoDukes • #A10WBB pic.twitter.com/1rM50fKeY0 — Duquesne Women's Basketball (@DuqWBB) March 6, 2019

Indoor food truck fest

The third annual Food Truck A Palooza is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Monroeville Convention Center. A variety of food choices such as chicken and waffles, crepes, tacos, hot dogs will be served at this event which is Western Pennsylvania’s only indoor, winter food truck festival. More than 35 food truck will drive into the convention center to serve their food. The event is hosted by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh and Steel City Media.

Details: goodtastepittsburgh.com/food-truck-a-palooza

We couldn’t be more excited to have the first Tanzania food truck at Food Truck A Palooza next Saturday! We sat down with Grace for a one on one to find out more about her amazing back story and her brand… https://t.co/0XbUUg5dus — GoodTaste Pittsburgh (@GoodTastePgh) March 3, 2019

Still time to make it home

This is the final weekend for the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown. It’s your last chance to visit the more than 1,800 exhibits at the 38th edition of this event which is the largest home event in the country.

Details: https://pghhome.com

Thanks for clowning around with us today! There’s so much more in store for tomorrow. #PghHome2019 #DLCHome2019 pic.twitter.com/SA99DVPRaK — Pgh Home & Garden (@PghHomeGarden) March 6, 2019

On the big screen

This is opening weekend for the 26th annual JFilm Festival – 11 days of Jewish-themed films, guest speakers and visiting filmmakers.The festival returns to SouthSide Works Cinema this year and features 21 narrative and documentary films from 11 countries, all of which are Pittsburgh premieres, including the world premiere of “Back to Maracana.”

In the film, Robert, a divorced 40-year-old, finds himself on an unexpected trip from Israel to Brazil for the World Cup with his father and son. His Brazilian father, a passionate soccer fan, has brought them to cheer on his beloved home team, but Robert’s spoiled 12-year-old son hates soccer and would rather be anywhere else. The film will make its world premiere at the festival on Saturday, followed by a question and answer session with director Jorge Gurvich.

Details: filmpittsburgh.org

The JFilm Festival will be presenting 21 Jewish narrative and documentary films from around the world!

Find out more: https://t.co/oPBGCjdhH6 pic.twitter.com/4BABZRvBIR — PGH Film Office (@PghFilmOffice) March 4, 2019

A crowning moment

Multi-platinum selling and Grammy winning group Casting Crowns will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown. The band’s latest studio album, “Only Jesus,” will be featured on the “Only Jesus Tour,” which includes 37 stops. The group has 26, top 10 hits on the Hot Christian Songs chart, the most of any group. They will be joined by special guests Zach Williams and Austin French.

Details: ppgpaintsarena.com

Introducing the Only Jesus Visual Album! The visual album spans 3 generations over 5 decades to tell 1 family's story of redemption! In Part One, we meet Arthur and Faye, a newly married couple starting their new life together. Click below to watch now! https://t.co/snRXyKll31 pic.twitter.com/TXgtvHJmUJ — Casting Crowns (@castingcrowns) February 22, 2019

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .