5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: March 8-10 | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: March 8-10

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, March 8, 2019 9:30 a.m
840030_web1_PTR-FOODTRUCKS-022819
Good Taste Pittsburgh
Food Truck A Palooza is March 9 at the Monroeville Convention Center.
840030_web1_DukeWomen
Tribune-Review
Duquesne University women’s basketball player Amanda Kalin guards male practice player David Grimm during a drill last week. The Dukes are hosting the Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship at the Palumbo Center March 8-10.
840030_web1_PTR-FIVETHINGS-HOMESHOW
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
This is the final weekend — March 8-10 — of the 38th annual Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show at the David Lawrence Convention Center. See items such as this table made from reclaimed wood from a barn by Amish company Country Hill Furnishings based in Millersburg, Ohio.
840030_web1_PTR-FIVETHINGS-JFILM
JFilm Festival
This is opening weekend —March 8-10— for 26th JFilm Festival including the world premiere of ‘Back to Maracana.’
840030_web1_PTR-FIVETHINGS-CASTING-030919
Casting Crowns
Casting Crowns will perform at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown on March 9.

About an hour ago

There is plenty to do this weekend in Pittsburgh.

On the hardwood

The Atlantic 10 Conference women’s basketball tournament will be held Friday through Sunday at the A.J. Palumbo Center on the campus of host Duquesne University, Uptown. The Dukes are seeded third and play No. 6 seed St. Louis at 7 p.m. Friday. The Palumbo Center holds 4,390. VCU is the No. 1 seed.

Details: www.atlantic10.com

Indoor food truck fest

The third annual Food Truck A Palooza is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Monroeville Convention Center. A variety of food choices such as chicken and waffles, crepes, tacos, hot dogs will be served at this event which is Western Pennsylvania’s only indoor, winter food truck festival. More than 35 food truck will drive into the convention center to serve their food. The event is hosted by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh and Steel City Media.

Details: goodtastepittsburgh.com/food-truck-a-palooza

Still time to make it home

This is the final weekend for the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show at the David Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown. It’s your last chance to visit the more than 1,800 exhibits at the 38th edition of this event which is the largest home event in the country.

Details: https://pghhome.com

On the big screen

This is opening weekend for the 26th annual JFilm Festival – 11 days of Jewish-themed films, guest speakers and visiting filmmakers.The festival returns to SouthSide Works Cinema this year and features 21 narrative and documentary films from 11 countries, all of which are Pittsburgh premieres, including the world premiere of “Back to Maracana.”

In the film, Robert, a divorced 40-year-old, finds himself on an unexpected trip from Israel to Brazil for the World Cup with his father and son. His Brazilian father, a passionate soccer fan, has brought them to cheer on his beloved home team, but Robert’s spoiled 12-year-old son hates soccer and would rather be anywhere else. The film will make its world premiere at the festival on Saturday, followed by a question and answer session with director Jorge Gurvich.

Details: filmpittsburgh.org

A crowning moment

Multi-platinum selling and Grammy winning group Casting Crowns will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown. The band’s latest studio album, “Only Jesus,” will be featured on the “Only Jesus Tour,” which includes 37 stops. The group has 26, top 10 hits on the Hot Christian Songs chart, the most of any group. They will be joined by special guests Zach Williams and Austin French.

Details: ppgpaintsarena.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

