Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
6th flu-related death reported in Allegheny County | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

6th flu-related death reported in Allegheny County

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 3:36 p.m
871034_web1_flu-vaccine-1a93e7f8-cb2f-11e8-a360-85875bac0b1f
A nurse administers a flu shot at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Illinois, on Oct. 12, 2017. MUST CREDIT: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

34 minutes ago

An Allegheny County resident in her mid-80s has died from flu-related complications, according to a statement from the county health department Tuesday.

This brings the total number of flu-related deaths in Allegheny County during the 2018-19 flu season to six.

Flu cases, hospitalizations and deaths this season are significantly lower than last year, according to the statement.

Since Sept. 30, 4,651 cases of the flu and 117 hospitalizations were reported in Allegheny County. A total of 10,506 cases were reported during the 2017-18 flu season along with 664 hospitalizations and 25 deaths.

A total of 62,501 confirmed flu cases have been reported throughout the state, including 67 adult flu-related deaths and one pediatric death, according to the state Department of Health.

The county health department has cautioned residents that the virus is still circulating — flu season lasts through May — and is encouraging anyone who has not yet received a flu shot to get one as soon as possible.

“Residents are also encouraged to practice proper hygiene tactics like washing hands frequently and coughing or sneezing into an elbow,” the statement said. “Most importantly, residents should stay at home if they are sick.”

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.