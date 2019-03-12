6th flu-related death reported in Allegheny County

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

An Allegheny County resident in her mid-80s has died from flu-related complications, according to a statement from the county health department Tuesday.

This brings the total number of flu-related deaths in Allegheny County during the 2018-19 flu season to six.

Flu cases, hospitalizations and deaths this season are significantly lower than last year, according to the statement.

Since Sept. 30, 4,651 cases of the flu and 117 hospitalizations were reported in Allegheny County. A total of 10,506 cases were reported during the 2017-18 flu season along with 664 hospitalizations and 25 deaths.

A total of 62,501 confirmed flu cases have been reported throughout the state, including 67 adult flu-related deaths and one pediatric death, according to the state Department of Health.

The county health department has cautioned residents that the virus is still circulating — flu season lasts through May — and is encouraging anyone who has not yet received a flu shot to get one as soon as possible.

“Residents are also encouraged to practice proper hygiene tactics like washing hands frequently and coughing or sneezing into an elbow,” the statement said. “Most importantly, residents should stay at home if they are sick.”

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter .