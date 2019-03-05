Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
A conversation: Pittsburgh actor Wali Jamal appeared in all of August Wilson’s plays | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

A conversation: Pittsburgh actor Wali Jamal appeared in all of August Wilson’s plays

Paul Guggenheimer
Paul Guggenheimer | Tuesday, March 5, 2019

36 minutes ago

One of the most compelling stories within the Pittsburgh arts scene belongs to actor Wali Jamal.

He is the only actor in the world to have appeared in all 11 of August Wilson’s plays, the 10-play Pittsburgh cycle and the autobiographical solo show “How I Learned what I Learned.”

Jamal is a prolific actor who has appeared on just about every stage in the city.

He is currently starring in the world premiere of “Savior Samuel” for Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company.

In a recent interview with Jamal, he discussed his childhood, growing up in the old St. Clair Village public housing project, how he became interested in acting. He also talked about what makes an August Wilson play such a unique and challenging experience for an actor, and what it’s like to work with a deaf actress.

Check out the video.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.


816781_web1_ptr-walijamal-030519
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Actor and playwright Wali Jamal stands for a portrait at the Trust Arts Education Center on Feb. 27, 2019.
