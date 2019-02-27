Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
After Oscar win, 'Free Solo' documentary again screens in Pittsburgh
After Oscar win, ‘Free Solo’ documentary again screens in Pittsburgh

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
Wednesday, February 27, 2019 6:48 a.m
(National Geographic/Jimmy Chin)
Alex Honnold making the first free solo ascent of El Capitan’s Freerider in Yosemite National Park, CA.

Fresh off its Oscar win for best feature documentary, the movie “Free Solo” is returning to the screen of the Rangos Giant Cinema at the Carnegie Science Center this weekend.

The movie tracks Alex Honnold’s free solo climb up the 3,000-foot granite face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in 2017.

Hannold took about four hours to make the climb. But the crew of professional climbers and cameramen filmed his gravity-defying story over 28 days for about a year. Filmmaker E. Chai Vasarhelyi and photographer Jimmy Chin put together the incredible documentary

The Rangos will show the movie Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.

Screenings sold out during its last run. Click here for ticket information.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

