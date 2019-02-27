After Oscar win, ‘Free Solo’ documentary again screens in Pittsburgh

Fresh off its Oscar win for best feature documentary, the movie “Free Solo” is returning to the screen of the Rangos Giant Cinema at the Carnegie Science Center this weekend.

The movie tracks Alex Honnold’s free solo climb up the 3,000-foot granite face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park in 2017.

Hannold took about four hours to make the climb. But the crew of professional climbers and cameramen filmed his gravity-defying story over 28 days for about a year. Filmmaker E. Chai Vasarhelyi and photographer Jimmy Chin put together the incredible documentary

Free Solo takes home the Oscar for Best Documentary! We talked to the star of the film a a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/9rYyPGlxkq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 25, 2019

The Rangos will show the movie Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.

Screenings sold out during its last run. Click here for ticket information.

