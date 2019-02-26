After spring training with Pirates, Garth Brooks sells out Heinz Field concert
Only days after ending his spring training stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates, country music legend Garth Brooks not only sold out his Stadium Tour show at Heinz Field but broke a record for most tickets sold at the venue.
The 72,887 tickets sold for the May 18 concert surpassed the attendance of 69,983 for the 2016 Pitt-Penn State football game. Brooks also sold out the first-ever concert at Notre Dame Stadium in December.
Brooks starts his Stadium Tour next month with shows at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis preceding the Pittsburgh show.
Brooks spent two weeks practicing with the Pirates in Bradenton, Fla., as a fundraiser for his Teammates with Kids Foundation, which partners with pro athletes and companies to raise money for children’s charities.
