Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
AHN to offer Saturday appointments for colonoscopies in March | TribLIVE.com
Health

AHN to offer Saturday appointments for colonoscopies in March

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, February 21, 2019 12:59 p.m
781994_web1_DoctorScope

About an hour ago

Allegheny Health Network patients who can’t make it to the doctor during the week will have the chance to get a colonoscopy on Saturdays in March.

The Saturday appointments at select outpatient locations are part of AHN’s observance of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and a way to make it more convenient for patients to be screened for colorectal cancer.

Saturday screenings will be held from 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. by physicians at the following locations.

• McCandless Endoscopy Center on McKnight Road (March 2, 23, 30)

• AHN Outpatient Care in Greensburg (March 2)

• Monroeville Surgery Center (March 2)

• Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion (March 9)

Patients should call 412-515-2723 to make an appointment. Space is limited.

A colonoscopy is a test that allows doctors to examine the inside of the colon where tumors or small growths known as polyps can occur. By finding polyps and removing them, colon cancer can be prevented. The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and The American College of Gastroenterology recommend that colorectal cancer screening begin at age 50.

Most health insurance plans will cover the cost of the screening, however patients should check with their provider for specific coverage information. Upon scheduling, patients will receive instructions regarding how to prepare.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.