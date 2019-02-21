AHN to offer Saturday appointments for colonoscopies in March

Allegheny Health Network patients who can’t make it to the doctor during the week will have the chance to get a colonoscopy on Saturdays in March.

The Saturday appointments at select outpatient locations are part of AHN’s observance of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and a way to make it more convenient for patients to be screened for colorectal cancer.

Saturday screenings will be held from 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. by physicians at the following locations.

• McCandless Endoscopy Center on McKnight Road (March 2, 23, 30)

• AHN Outpatient Care in Greensburg (March 2)

• Monroeville Surgery Center (March 2)

• Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion (March 9)

Patients should call 412-515-2723 to make an appointment. Space is limited.

A colonoscopy is a test that allows doctors to examine the inside of the colon where tumors or small growths known as polyps can occur. By finding polyps and removing them, colon cancer can be prevented. The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and The American College of Gastroenterology recommend that colorectal cancer screening begin at age 50.

Most health insurance plans will cover the cost of the screening, however patients should check with their provider for specific coverage information. Upon scheduling, patients will receive instructions regarding how to prepare.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .