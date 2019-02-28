Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Alleged victim testifies in sexual assault trial against former Istanbul Sofra owner | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Alleged victim testifies in sexual assault trial against former Istanbul Sofra owner

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, February 28, 2019 2:09 p.m
811513_web1_GTR-AdnanWeb-051718
Allegheny County Jail
Adnan Hilton Pehlivan

The alleged victim in the sexual assault case against a former Pittsburgh restaurant owner testified Thursday that she awoke after a night out with friends to find a stranger assaulting her as she lay in bed, while defense counsel worked to undermine the woman’s credibility and recollections of the night.

The woman cried looking at projected photos of her former home and told jurors how she no longer felt safe there after Adnan Pehlivan allegedly climbed through her window to assault her.

“I was stunned,” she said. “I was confused.”

The Tribune-Review does not identify victims of alleged sex crimes.

Pehlivan, 47, is accused of stalking the woman and her friends as they walked from a bar to their home and then breaking in and sexually assaulting her in her bedroom. She told police she woke to find Pehlivan performing oral sex on her. Pehlivan owned the now-closed Istanbul Sofra restaurant at South Braddock and Forbes avenues in Regent Square.

Defense attorney Lee Rothman said during his opening statement Wednesday that there was no assault, but rather the incident was a hook-up gone wrong.

Rothman, while cross-examining the woman, asked if she’d made an arrangement with Pehilvan to follow her home.

“Never,” she testified.

He asked if they’d made an arrangement for Pehlivan to wait until she got to her apartment.

“Never,” she testified.

Looking from the witness stand at photos projected by Assistant District Attorney Edward Sheid, the alleged victim described entering on the main floor of the home and eating pizza with her friends before going downstairs to her basement apartment.

She described getting into bed, focusing on the pattern on her bed sheets because she felt a little dizzy.

She told jurors that she left her bedroom light on because of the dizziness and eventually fell asleep. She said awoke sometime later and “there was oral sex being performed on me.” She later found the underwear she’d had on placed on the bed beside where her head would have been.

She testified that she grabbed the man she recognized as Pehilvan by the hair and pulled his head up. She said she asked what he was doing, who he was, and said “no” multiple times. She said he tried to run, and she went after him, grabbing on to his T-shirt collar and refusing to let go.

She alleged that Pehlivan punched her, and pushed her into the wall, where she fell into a laundry basket. His shirt tore in her hand, she said. She testified that she watched him run out the door, then immediately reopen it and reach inside to grab a suit jacket from her dresser.

The woman testified that she ran to the stairs that led to the main floor of the home and braced herself against the banister, “screaming like I’ve never screamed in my life.” She said she collapsed to the ground, and her roommates eventually heard her screams and came to her aid.

She testified that when she heard police sirens, she ran outside.A female officer, she said, eventually insisted she don a robe.

Prior to the woman’s testimony, attorneys continued to show footage from inside the bar that showed interactions between the women and Pehlivan over the course of late May 14 into May 15.

Footage shown Wednesday indicated the women entered the bar about 10:48 p.m., with Pehlivan entering about two minutes later. By 11:40 p.m., he’s bought the alleged victim and her friends four shots of alcohol – unsolicited, the woman testified.

Picking up on Thursday, footage showed Pehlivan buying another round of shots, and the woman speaking and laughing with Pehlivan before turning back to her friends. Just before midnight, according to footage and testimony, Pehlivan began performing magic tricks for the women.

The alleged victim went to the bathroom about 12:30 a.m., and the three friends left the bar together about 12:36 a.m. She did not interact with Pehlivan on her way out.

Rothman asked about the times she was seen engaging with Pehlivan on the 90 minutes of bar security footage. He alleged she was leaning in to Pehlivan and talking “quite close to him.” The alleged victim testified that she never initiated any of the interactions with Pehlivan, but rather simply responded when he engaged her.

Rothman asked if she was intoxicated. She testified that she was able to walk the six blocks back to their cars without stumbling, and she stopped to order pizza along the way on East Carson Street.

“I was under the influence,” she said, “but I was functioning very well.”

Testimony continues Thursday afternoon in front of Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Manning.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

