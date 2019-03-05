Allegheny, Beaver sheriffs get K-9 funds from Ben Roethlisberger Foundation

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is among a number of law enforcement agencies receiving grants from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation for police dog-related needs, the organization announced this week.

The sheriff’s office and seven other departments in the region will receive a piece of the $70,000 grant, the last of the 2018-2019 season, according to a release from the Steelers quarterback’s nonprofit.

Other departments are: the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments in Center, Conewango, Connellsville, East Liverpool, McKeesport and Salineville.

Allegheny County Sheriff Bill Mullen said his office’s grant will go toward overall K-9 care, like medical and nutritional needs. He called the nonprofit indispensable.

“Our agency’s K-9s are devoted to their vital work upholding the safety of the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas and, most importantly, the thousands of citizens who visit facilities every year,” Mullen said.

The organization gave out $145,000 in grants this season, going toward K-9 needs in 17 cities – including each city in which the Steelers played a road game.

The grants go toward a variety of needs, according to the release, including replacing retired dogs, updating K-9 vehicles, safety equipment and establishing new police dog units.

“At a time when the responsibilities associated with protecting and serving our citizens is becoming greater, and our budgets are becoming smaller, (the grant) is truly a Godsend,” said Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy.

Roethlisberger said his organization is just happy to help.

“We’re very fortunate to be in the position that we are able to help these K-9 units,” he said. “The work that is performed by the dogs and their handlers as well as the bond that is formed is incredible. We’re just thrilled to do our small part.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .