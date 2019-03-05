Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny, Beaver sheriffs get K-9 funds from Ben Roethlisberger Foundation | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Allegheny, Beaver sheriffs get K-9 funds from Ben Roethlisberger Foundation

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 9:18 a.m
836293_web1_AP_18287753322983
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger takes questions from reporters during a news conference after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati.

About an hour ago

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is among a number of law enforcement agencies receiving grants from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation for police dog-related needs, the organization announced this week.

The sheriff’s office and seven other departments in the region will receive a piece of the $70,000 grant, the last of the 2018-2019 season, according to a release from the Steelers quarterback’s nonprofit.

Other departments are: the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments in Center, Conewango, Connellsville, East Liverpool, McKeesport and Salineville.

Allegheny County Sheriff Bill Mullen said his office’s grant will go toward overall K-9 care, like medical and nutritional needs. He called the nonprofit indispensable.

“Our agency’s K-9s are devoted to their vital work upholding the safety of the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas and, most importantly, the thousands of citizens who visit facilities every year,” Mullen said.

The organization gave out $145,000 in grants this season, going toward K-9 needs in 17 cities – including each city in which the Steelers played a road game.

The grants go toward a variety of needs, according to the release, including replacing retired dogs, updating K-9 vehicles, safety equipment and establishing new police dog units.

“At a time when the responsibilities associated with protecting and serving our citizens is becoming greater, and our budgets are becoming smaller, (the grant) is truly a Godsend,” said Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy.

Roethlisberger said his organization is just happy to help.

“We’re very fortunate to be in the position that we are able to help these K-9 units,” he said. “The work that is performed by the dogs and their handlers as well as the bond that is formed is incredible. We’re just thrilled to do our small part.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.