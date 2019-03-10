Allegheny Conference looking for president to lead regional marketing efforts

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Allegheny Conference on Community Development has launched a national search to find the next president of the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, an affiliate that handles economic development marketing for 10 counties in Western Pennsylvania.

Whoever is hired will succeed former president David Ruppersberger, who resigned in February after four years with the organization. His resignation is effective on Friday.

North Carolina-based executive search firm Jorgenson Consulting has been retained, with Todd Jorgenson, managing director and principal, leading the search.

A job opportunity profile details the expectations, duties, skills and traits for the new executive.

For more information or to apply for the position, send an email to PRA@jci-inc.net.

