Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny Conference looking for president to lead regional marketing efforts | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Allegheny Conference looking for president to lead regional marketing efforts

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Sunday, March 10, 2019 11:00 a.m
862113_web1_ptr-PittsburghSkyline-FILE
Tribune-Review File
The Pittsburgh skyline at sunset as viewed from above Point State Park.

31 minutes ago

The Allegheny Conference on Community Development has launched a national search to find the next president of the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance, an affiliate that handles economic development marketing for 10 counties in Western Pennsylvania.

Whoever is hired will succeed former president David Ruppersberger, who resigned in February after four years with the organization. His resignation is effective on Friday.

North Carolina-based executive search firm Jorgenson Consulting has been retained, with Todd Jorgenson, managing director and principal, leading the search.

A job opportunity profile details the expectations, duties, skills and traits for the new executive.

For more information or to apply for the position, send an email to PRA@jci-inc.net.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.