Allegheny County Democrats reject Pittsburgh councilwoman's endorsement bid
Allegheny County Democrats reject Pittsburgh councilwoman’s endorsement bid

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, March 11, 2019 6:48 p.m
City of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Deb Gross of Highland Park Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Deb Gross of Highland Park.

Allegheny County Democrats rejected an incumbent Pittsburgh city councilwoman’s bid for an endorsement on Sunday while pledging support to 22 other primary candidates.

The Democratic Committee passed over Councilwoman Deb Gross of Highland Park, who is seeking a second term, and endorsed political newcomer Deirdre Kane of Stanton Heights for the District 7 council seat. Kane is employed by High­mark and previously owned Lawrenceville’s 52nd Street Mar­ket.

The district includes the Strip District, Lawrenceville, Highland Park, Bloomfield, Friendship, Morningside and Stanton Heights.

Neither Gross nor Kane returned phone calls seeking comment.

The primary election is May 21.

In addition to Kane, the committee endorsed:

County offices: Mary McGinley, judge; Rich Fitzgerald, county executive; Chelsa Wagner, controller; Stephen A. Zappala Jr., district attorney; John Weinstein, treasurer; and John P. DeFazio, John Palmiere, Nick Futules, DeWitt Walton, Paul M. Klein and Denise Ranalli Russell for county council.

Magisterial District Justices: Eugene Riazzi Jr., District 5-2-13; Michle Santicola, District 5-2-25; Kim Williams, District 5-2-28.

City offices: Michael Lamb, controller; Darlene Harris, City Council District 1; Bruce Kraus, Council District 3; Corey O’Connor, District 5; Ricky Burgess, Council District 9.

Pittsburgh Public School Board: Kirk Rys, District 2; Pam Harbin, District 4; and Kevin Carter, District 8.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

